Unseasonable Heat Continues Wednesday

Near record heat remains cranked up midweek but there are some changes ahead. A cold front drops southeast sparking a round of scattered showers and storms late Wednesday afternoon, evening. Ahead of it, highs will soar to the mid 90s and with rising moisture at the surface (dew point) we'll have a muggy spike that will push the heat index briefly up to around triple digits. Watch for a few strong to severe storms (damaging wind) that will fire on and off and diminish southeast after sunset. High pressure takes over again for the rest of the week with highs in the upper 80s Thursday and Friday and lower humidity. Nice summer days! We'll briefly jump back into the 90s this weekend before another round of showers and storms blows through Sunday night.