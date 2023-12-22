It's late December, Christmas is just a few days away and astronomical winter started yesterday but it's still not feeling much like the season. We're trending 10° to 15°+ above normal this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50s Friday and Saturday and topping out in the low 60s Sunday. We'll see scattered showers Saturday but a much better chance for widespread (and heavy at times) rain and isolated t-showers will develop overnight Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. Beneficial for our ongoing drought but potentially hazardous for holiday travelers.
Unseasonable Warmth Builds this Weekend
Christmas Still Trending Wet over White
Posted at 4:00 AM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 04:00:59-05
