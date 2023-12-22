Unseasonable Warmth Builds this Weekend

It's late December, Christmas is just a few days away and astronomical winter started yesterday but it's still not feeling much like the season. We're trending 10° to 15°+ above normal this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50s Friday and Saturday and topping out in the low 60s Sunday. We'll see scattered showers Saturday but a much better chance for widespread (and heavy at times) rain and isolated t-showers will develop overnight Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. Beneficial for our ongoing drought but potentially hazardous for holiday travelers.

