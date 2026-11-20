It's been a pretty incredible stretch of weather for mid to late November this week across Central and Eastern Kentucky with lots of sunshine and tranquil conditions across the board. Of course the early morning have been quite chilly with temperatures dropping into the 30s in many locations but with essentially full sunshine through the day, afternoon highs have recovered well into the 60s through the late week.

The good news is that we are looking at more of the same to close out the week on Friday with more sunshine and afternoon highs into upper 60s, which is nearly 15 degrees above average for this time of the year. You'll definitely want to soak up the sunshine and mild temperatures while they last, especially given how unusual this is for this time in November.

Overall the tranquil weather pattern will remain in place as roll into the upcoming weekend. We'll do the ole "squeeze play" with a coastal low to our east and a slow approaching cold front to the west, which will keep the south flow and some sunshine around. Afternoon highs could actually approach 70 degrees, so if you have any outdoor plans or things you need to get done like raking up leaves, this will be your window. The aforementioned cold front will arrive a little later than anticipated so much of Sunday will end up being dry. The best shower chances will be late Sunday and into Monday morning with cooler air to follow.

Thanksgiving week is looking chilly with much colder air returning to the commonwealth. A north to northeast wind will hold afternoon highs in the low 50s Monday before falling off into the 40s Tuesday. With the colder air in place and some upper level energy drifting north ahead of an area of low pressure along the Gulf Coast, we could see some damp weather by the big travel day ahead of Thanksgiving on Wednesday. Some of the data is showing temperatures cold enough in the morning with some moisture around to mix a few snowflakes in but it shouldn't be a big deal at this point and is just something to watch in the coming days.