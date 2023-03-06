Unseasonably Warm and Windy Monday

We're in for a very warm and windy Monday. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies and highs soaring into the low to mid 70s thanks to a strong southerly wind with peak afternoon gusts around 30 mph. A cold front tracks through overnight, the most we'll see out of it is a bump in cloud cover and isolated showers/sprinkles Tuesday morning. Highs will fall closer to normal, in the low to mid 50s. Watch for isolated showers midweek with a better chance for active weather early in the weekend.