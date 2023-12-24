Unseasonably Warm Christmas Eve

What a difference a year makes! Last year we were in a deep freeze with snow on the ground, but this Christmas will be balmy and wet. Expect a mostly to partly cloudy Sunday with isolated morning showers and highs in the low to mid 60s, well above normal. Lexington's Christmas Eve record high is 68° set in 1964. A cold front will slowly approach Christmas day with a round of widespread showers and isolated t-showers developing in the morning but peaking later in the day. Watch for wet roads and a gusty (25 to 35 mph) southwest wind with highs in the upper 50s. Showers will linger overnight into Tuesday with drier and much colder air on the way the rest of the week and to wrap up the year.

