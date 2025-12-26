Unseasonably Warm for the Last Weekend of the Year

Our unseasonably warm holiday weather keeps on rolling into the post-Christmas weekend. Highs will stay in the 60s through the end of the weekend with Sunday's high in the upper 60s challenging record highs. A strong cold front crashes the party Sunday night, and much colder air follows with highs around 40° Monday and closer to freezing Tuesday! As far as active weather is concerned, we'll see plenty of cloud cover lingering Friday with scattered showers, mainly in the afternoon. Saturday trends drier but mostly cloudy and Sunday will late day showers and storms that will kick over to rain and snow showers Monday morning.