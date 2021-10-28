Unsettled and Dreary Days Inbound

We have a ghoulish forecast heading into your Halloween weekend thanks to a slow-moving wave of low pressure. Expect rounds of showers developing Thursday with considerable cloud cover and cool highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. That low drifts overhead Friday extending the rain chance another day. As it slowly pulls northeast and out of here Saturday scattered showers will be lighter and eventually diminish later in the day. Highs will stay around 60° Friday and in the upper 50s Saturday. Expect total rainfall from 0.25" to over 1" with the bulk of it falling Thursday and Friday. The good news? We'll clear out and dry out just in time for Halloween.