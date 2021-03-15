Unsettled Monday

Here comes the rain... again. Expect numerous showers and even isolated t-showers Monday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs will stay chilly, on either side of 50° and with a gusty (25 to 35 mph) E/SE wind and plenty of cloud cover it won't be a pleasant day. A warm front lifts through Tuesday and your StormTracker forecast suddenly improves. We'll end up partly sunny, dry and much warmer with highs close to 70°. Another round of active weather looks to gear up late Wednesday into Thursday.