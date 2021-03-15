Menu

Watch
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Unsettled Monday

But a Midweek Warm Up
items.[0].image.alt
weather
EwgSrgAXMAAco8T.jpg
Posted at 3:52 AM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 03:52:40-04

Here comes the rain... again. Expect numerous showers and even isolated t-showers Monday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs will stay chilly, on either side of 50° and with a gusty (25 to 35 mph) E/SE wind and plenty of cloud cover it won't be a pleasant day. A warm front lifts through Tuesday and your StormTracker forecast suddenly improves. We'll end up partly sunny, dry and much warmer with highs close to 70°. Another round of active weather looks to gear up late Wednesday into Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Ways to Watch!

All the Ways to Watch LEX 18!