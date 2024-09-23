Unsettled Pattern Brings Rounds of Showers and Storms

We're stuck in an unsettled pattern much of this week and while it won't make for ideal weather we will cool down and see multiple chances for much needed rainfall. A stalling front will spark rounds of scattered showers and storms on and off Monday through midweek. The overall severe threat is low but a marginal risk for severe storms is in effect Monday and Tuesday, we'll need to watch for gusty wind and locally heavy rain. Highs will drop from the low to mid 80s Monday to the upper 70s (around normal) Tuesday and Wednesday.