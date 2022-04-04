Watch
Unsettled Spring Weather Ramps Up

Rounds of Rain, Strong Midweek Storms
Posted at 4:14 AM, Apr 04, 2022
I hope you enjoyed that sunny and spectacular Sunday, a beautiful end to the weekend that's about to take a turn for the not so pleasant through midweek. We'll end up cloudy and cool Monday with highs around 60°. Watch for few showers during the day that will become more widespread overnight into Tuesday morning. We'll see rounds of showers and isolated t-showers on and off Tuesday through Wednesday as multiple fronts pass through. This will be another significant severe storm threat for the deep south with rounds of rain here in the Commonwealth. Strong to severe storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon/evening as a cold front finally clears the state.

