Unsettled Weather Dominates this Week

The combination of a semi-stalled front and the eventual remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will keep your StormTracker forecast unsettled for the next few days. Expect considerable cloud cover and rounds of showers and occasional t-showers Monday with below average highs on either side of 80°. Tuesday, more of the same. Wednesday will see what's left of Fred grazing eastern Kentucky as it slowly curves northeast. The heaviest tropical moisture will stay across the mountains and toward the east coast but we'll still need to watch for potential heavy rain. After days of active weather localized flash flooding will be a concern.