Unsettled Weather Hangs on Midweek

The cold front that sparked Tuesday's round of severe storms will stall across the Commonwealth midweek; we'll stay warm and unsettled. The good news for Wednesday, our severe threat briefly backs off. We'll still see scattered showers and a few strong storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s. Another cold front approaches Thursday ramping up the threat for severe storms with damaging wind and more widespread coverage in the afternoon and evening. Another day to stay weather aware! Scattered showers and a few storms linger Friday, a potential problem for the Kentucky Oaks. Derby Day conditions are still unresolved with the most likely scenario keeping a few showers and isolated t-showers early Saturday morning with gradual clearing later in the day and cooler highs in the 60s.