Unsettled Weather Midweek

This is more typical April weather. Those 70s last week were certainly nice but it's back to spring reality with mostly cloudy skies, showers and cool highs in the low 60s Wednesday. We'll dry out and cool down even more, expect highs in the 50s Thursday and Friday and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Patchy frost is possible Thursday morning but more likely Friday morning.
Posted at 4:27 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 04:27:50-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.