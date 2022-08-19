Unsettled Weather on the Rise this Weekend

We're bumping up the temperature, humidity and chance for showers and storms as we head into the weekend. Friday still looks good, mostly to partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s as the wind shifts over to the southeast. Watch for a few showers and storms grazing southeastern Kentucky, we may see isolated showers and storms in the Bluegrass late this afternoon into this evening. Saturday's more unsettled, a southerly wind will keep highs in the mid 80s and slowly increase mugginess. Watch for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. A slow moving cold front will give us our best chance for more widespread showers and storms late in the weekend into early next week.