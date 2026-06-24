Unsettled weather returns for the end of the workweek

Happy Wednesday! Our quiet weather pattern will come to a close tomorrow as unsettled weather returns to the Commonwealth. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the mid-60s as high pressure brings heat and humidity back to the region. Thursday will start dry, but showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-80s. Rain chances will continue to increase into the weekend, with both Friday and Saturday seeing scattered showers and storms roll through the Commonwealth. While the chance of severe weather is extremely low, the greater concern will be flash flooding, as we could see an additional 1-2 inches of rain in saturated areas. Some areas could see more than two inches by the end of the weekend. Sunday will be drier as a strong high-pressure system builds in the upper atmosphere, trapping heat and humidity. Highs will be north of 90 with head indices close to triple digits by the start of next week.