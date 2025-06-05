Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Unsettled Weather Returns to Wrap up the Week

Strong to Severe Storms Likely Friday
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
slot2.jpg
slot3.jpg
Posted

A cold front that's been slowly approaching the Ohio Valley since the beginning of the week finally sags south and fires up active weather. We'll end up partly to mostly cloudy Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s, we're still warm but watch for a few showers and strong storms in the afternoon/evening. More widespread coverage develops Friday with the front draped across the Commonwealth, stay weather aware. Late afternoon, evening strong to severe storms are expected with damaging wind, hail and heavy rain possible. Scattered showers linger Saturday and highs will fall to the mid to upper 70s.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18