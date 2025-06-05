Unsettled Weather Returns to Wrap up the Week

A cold front that's been slowly approaching the Ohio Valley since the beginning of the week finally sags south and fires up active weather. We'll end up partly to mostly cloudy Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s, we're still warm but watch for a few showers and strong storms in the afternoon/evening. More widespread coverage develops Friday with the front draped across the Commonwealth, stay weather aware. Late afternoon, evening strong to severe storms are expected with damaging wind, hail and heavy rain possible. Scattered showers linger Saturday and highs will fall to the mid to upper 70s.