Unsettled Weather Wraps Up the Weekend

But a Pattern Shift Brewing Later this Week
Posted at 4:50 AM, Aug 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-07 05:22:23-04

We're wrapping up the weekend warm, muggy and still unsettled with scattered showers and t-showers developing in the heat of the afternoon. The threat hasn't changed, watch for slow moving storms and torrential rain. A flood watch remains in effect for southeastern counties until Sunday evening. Monday... rinse and repeat. Mostly to partly sunny with scattered showers and storms later in the day. A pattern shift is in the works midweek but that means additional heavy rain potential as low pressure spins in and a cold front follows it up Tuesday into Wednesday sparking multiple rounds of showers and storms. After that, high pressure takes over and finally gives us a run of sunny and dry days just in time for the weekend.

