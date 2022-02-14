Watch
Valentine's Day Cold But Springy Later This Week

Winter Cold For Valentine's Day
Posted at 11:20 PM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 23:20:42-05

It's a tale of 2 seasons this week as winter's chill is around on Valentine's Day tomorrow with another brief appearance slated for the end of the week. It's a continuation of the weekend weather pattern as yet another reinforcing shot of Arctic air arrives for Monday with lows in the teens starting the day out. Even with increasing sunshine, we're looking at highs staying in the 30's, which is 10 to 15 degrees below normal.
As we begin an overall pattern shift where spring warmth will become a bigger and bigger player, we'll see a quick warm up beginning on Tuesday. We also see spring warmth Wednesday and Thursday with spring storms and heavy rain potential on Thursday.
As the pattern continues to shift, the late week cold shot looks very brief.

