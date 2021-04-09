We're in for a very warm Friday. With a minimal, late day shower and storm chance and a strong southerly flow and sunshine added in, highs will soar to the upper 70s in the Bluegrass and around 80° southeast. Lexington's record high is in the mid 80s. Showers and storms will fire overnight and continue on and off Saturday. Watch for a few strong to severe storms with gusty wind and heavy rain Saturday evening ahead of the cold front. By the end of the weekend we will dry out but Sunday's high will cool down into the 60s.