Very Warm with a Few Showers, Isolated Storms Tuesday

A southwest wind will continue to pump above normal warmth and moisture across the Commonwealth Tuesday. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies with well above normal (near record for some) highs in the mid 70s. A few showers and isolated storms are possible, but we'll stay quiet compared to the midweek active weather that's inbound. Wednesday stays in the 70s, but rounds of showers and storms will develop, in the morning and again later in the day. The afternoon/evening round has the best potential for strong to severe storms, stay weather aware! Damaging wind, hail, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes are all possible. Once the front passes, much colder air rushes in with Thursday's highs crashing to the upper 40s, 50s south with lows in the 30s.