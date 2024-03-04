Warm and Breezy Monday

Monday morning clouds will break for a partly cloudy, breezy and warm afternoon with well above normal highs in the low to mid 70s. Enjoy it, we have more active weather inbound with showers and t-showers likely Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front plods across the Commonwealth. Severe storms aren't likely but we'll need to watch for locally heavy rain from slow movers and repeated rounds. Highs will fall from around 70° Tuesday to the mid 50s Wednesday. We'll take a day off Thursday with more showers and storms inbound heading into the weekend.

