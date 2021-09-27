Watch
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Warm and Dry for a Few

Slightly Cooler Later this Week
items.[0].image.alt
weather
1.jpg
Posted at 3:39 AM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 03:39:55-04

We have a few beautiful days ahead if you like it unseasonably warm and dry. Expect mostly sunny skies with above average highs in the low 80s through midweek. A dry cold front will track southeast early Tuesday morning but all we'll see out of it is a brief bump in cloud cover overnight. We'll drop a little closer to average (mid 70s) later this week but look to stay dry as we transition into October.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps