Warm and Dry for a Few

We have a few beautiful days ahead if you like it unseasonably warm and dry. Expect mostly sunny skies with above average highs in the low 80s through midweek. A dry cold front will track southeast early Tuesday morning but all we'll see out of it is a brief bump in cloud cover overnight. We'll drop a little closer to average (mid 70s) later this week but look to stay dry as we transition into October.
Posted at 3:39 AM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 03:39:55-04
