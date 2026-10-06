Warm and dry through Saturday before beneficial rain could return

After another chilly start across Central and Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning, temperatures have rebounded nicely this afternoon. Some locations started the day in the low 40s and even upper 30s before plenty of sunshine helped temperatures climb into the low to mid 70s.

It feels quite nice and fall-like outside, but temperatures are about to start warming again. Dry weather and plenty of sunshine will stick with us through the rest of the workweek before our attention turns toward a potential tropical system that could bring some much-needed rainfall to the region.

Warmer weather returns Wednesday

High pressure will keep us clear and dry tonight before warmer air begins moving into the region Wednesday.

Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s, with plenty of sunshine continuing. It could also turn a little breezy Wednesday afternoon, but humidity will remain fairly low.

A weak cold front will move into the Ohio Valley Thursday, but don't expect much from it. Rain isn't expected, and temperatures will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s through the end of the workweek. It is mainly just bringing in a reinforcing shot of dryer air.

Sunshine sticks with us through Saturday

The quiet weather will continue into the beginning of the weekend.

Saturday looks warmer as winds begin pulling more warm and humid air into the region. Afternoon highs will once again reach the low 80s, with dry weather expected for most, if not all, of the day.

After Saturday, however, our weather could become much more interesting.

Watching a potential tropical system

A disturbance in the Gulf has a near 100% chance of developing into a tropical depression or named storm over the next 24-48 hours.

There is still plenty of uncertainty surrounding exactly how strong this system becomes and, more importantly for us, where it eventually tracks. If the remnants of this system move north toward the Lower Ohio Valley, a surge of tropical moisture could bring widespread and beneficial rainfall into Kentucky beginning Sunday and potentially continuing into early next week.

That's something we'll be watching closely over the next several days as the forecast becomes clearer.

Much-needed rainfall possible

With dry conditions continuing through much of this week, rainfall from this system could certainly be beneficial.

Exactly how much rain we receive will depend heavily on the eventual track. For now, the main takeaway is that our next meaningful opportunity for rain could arrive during the second half of the weekend.