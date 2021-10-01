Warm and Dry to Start October and the Weekend

October is starting off feeling like summer never ended, partly sunny and unseasonably warm again with highs in the upper 70s, around 80°. Enjoy it while you can, we have wetter and cooler change coming the rest of the weekend. Saturday will see an initial warm push ahead of a slowly approaching front, highs will surge into the low 80s with a few late day showers and storms possible. If you're heading to Kroger Field for the UK-Florida game take a poncho, odds are you won't need it but a few showers and storms will be possible. Active weather is much more likely Sunday with rounds of showers and storms developing on and off through the day with more on the way into early next week.