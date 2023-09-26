Warm and Dry Tuesday

We're unseasonably warm and dry for one more day before rounds of much needed rain develop midweek. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few showers and storms will fire overnight, mainly across northern counties, but more widespread showers and storms will crank up Wednesday and continue on and off into Thursday. A few strong to severe storms are possible with damaging wind and heavy rain, we're under a marginal risk for severe storms Wednesday.

