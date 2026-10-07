Warm and dry weather continues before tropical rain arrives this weekend

After another chilly start Wednesday morning, with temperatures falling into the 40s across much of Central and Eastern Kentucky, we've rebounded nicely this afternoon. Temperatures have climbed into the upper 70s and low 80s with plenty of sunshine, and the low humidity is keeping things feeling comfortable outside.

The warm and dry weather will stick with us through the end of the workweek and into at least part of Saturday. After that, our attention turns toward Tropical Storm Isaias and the potential for widespread, much-needed rainfall this weekend.

Warm and sunny through Friday

High pressure will keep our weather quiet over the next several days, with plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs generally in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A weak front will move through the region tonight, but it won't bring us any rain. Instead, we'll remain dry Thursday and Friday with low humidity.

Another chilly night is possible Thursday night into Friday morning. Most locations will stay in the 40s.

Watching Tropical Storm Isaias

Our attention is now turning south toward Tropical Storm Isaias, which formed in the Gulf Wednesday morning.

The system is expected to strengthen before making landfall along the central Gulf Coast later this week. After landfall, the system and its tropical moisture are expected to move north, eventually bringing impacts into the Ohio Valley.

For Kentucky, the main impact from the remnants of Isaias looks to be widespread rainfall arriving sometime between Saturday afternoon and early Sunday morning.

Much needed rain arrives this weekend

Rain will become increasingly likely as we head through Saturday night and Sunday as tropical moisture spreads across the region.

Current guidance suggests many locations could receive roughly 1-2 inches of rain through early Monday morning, with potentially higher or lower amounts depending on where the track officially goes. After several stretches of dry weather and worsening drought conditions, much of this rainfall would be beneficial.

There is still uncertainty in exactly how much rain falls and where the heaviest bands set up. Overall, however, the flooding threat currently appears low because of how dry we've been.

For now, enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures through the end of the workweek, and keep an eye on the forecast as we get closer to the weekend.