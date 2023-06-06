Warm and Hazy Tuesday

We're backing away from the heat and ramping up a chance for wet and active weather midweek! Expect a mostly to partly sunny and warm Tuesday with highs in the 80s. Sunshine will remain hazy, filtered through that Canadian wildfire smoke that's still hanging around. A cold front drops south Wednesday giving us our first decent shot at rain in well over a week. Expect showers and isolated t-showers, mainly in the morning in the Bluegrass and dropping south through the afternoon with the front. Highs will fall to the low to mid 70s.
Posted at 3:46 AM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 03:46:21-04
