Warm and Slightly Unsettled Midweek

We're wedged between a northern and southern storm track midweek and that's not a bad place to be. There's a significant threat for severe storms across the deep south Wednesday but we're in for a fairly quiet setup. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s and a few afternoon showers and t-showers. Thursday, more of the same with partly sunny skies, highs in the low to mid 80s (around normal) and isolated afternoon showers and t-showers. This weekend will see a shift with a better chance for widespread showers and storms Saturday night into Sunday with highs still in the 80s.

