We're wedged between a northern and southern storm track midweek and that's not a bad place to be. There's a significant threat for severe storms across the deep south Wednesday but we're in for a fairly quiet setup. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s and a few afternoon showers and t-showers. Thursday, more of the same with partly sunny skies, highs in the low to mid 80s (around normal) and isolated afternoon showers and t-showers. This weekend will see a shift with a better chance for widespread showers and storms Saturday night into Sunday with highs still in the 80s.
Warm and Slightly Unsettled Midweek
Better Chance for Showers and Storms this Weekend
Posted at 3:51 AM, Jun 14, 2023
