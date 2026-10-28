Warm and sunny weather continues before rain chances return to start November

We are enjoying another beautiful fall afternoon across Central and Eastern Kentucky! After starting off on the cool side this morning, temperatures have rebounded nicely into the 70s. We saw a mixture of sunshine and clouds earlier today, but those clouds have gradually cleared out, leaving us with plenty of sunshine this afternoon.

The good news is that this stretch of beautiful fall weather isn't going anywhere just yet! We'll continue to see warm afternoons and dry conditions through the rest of the workweek before our next opportunity for rainfall arrives late Halloween weekend.

Sunshine and warm temperatures continue

Our weather pattern will remain pretty consistent over the next couple of days, with chilly mornings followed by warmer afternoons.

Overnight lows will generally fall into the 40s, with some of our colder valleys potentially dipping closer to 40 degrees. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s, with a few locations possibly reaching 80 degrees Thursday and Friday!

We'll continue to see plenty of sunshine Thursday, but you may notice a few more clouds moving into the region as we head through Friday.

Despite the increasing clouds, rain chances will remain near zero through the end of the workweek.

Halloween forecast looking mostly dry

If you have plans to get outside for Halloween on Saturday, the forecast is looking pretty good!

Right now, confidence is increasing that most of Saturday will remain dry, including the daytime and early evening hours.

Temperatures will remain mild, generally reaching the 70s during the afternoon, although increasing clouds may keep things a little cooler than what we've experienced throughout the week.

Rain chances will begin increasing late Saturday night as our next weather system approaches from the southwest.

Showers possible Sunday

Our best opportunity for widespread rainfall looks to arrive late Saturday night into Sunday.

While confidence is growing that we'll see at least some rainfall across the region, there is still uncertainty surrounding exactly how much rain we'll receive and how widespread the showers will be.

Some forecast guidance is even suggesting that portions of the region could stay dry, so we'll continue watching how this system develops over the next few days.

Temperatures will cool slightly Sunday thanks to the additional clouds and moisture, but we'll still remain relatively mild for this time of year.

More unsettled weather possible next week

Our weather pattern could become much more active as we head into the first week of November.

Another weather system may bring several opportunities for showers and thunderstorms during the middle of next week.

There is still quite a bit of uncertainty surrounding the timing and coverage of those rain chances, but it does look like our extended stretch of dry weather could finally be coming to an end.

Temperatures should remain mild early in the week before cooler air potentially moves into the region later next week.

For now, enjoy the sunshine and warm fall temperatures because we've still got a few more beautiful days ahead!