Warm and Unsettled Mother's Day Weekend

Mother's Day weekend will remain warm and unsettled with above normal highs and a daily chance for showers and storms. We're mostly cloudy Friday with scattered showers and storms developing mainly in the afternoon/evening with highs in the upper 70s. Saturday brings more of the same, scattered showers and storms with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. We'll need to watch for a round of strong to severe storms late Sunday (damaging wind, hail and heavy rain) as a cold front drops south. In the wake of that front, cooler and drier air with a calmer start to the work week.

