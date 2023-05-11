Scattered showers and storms will fire up across the Bluegrass Thursday afternoon and we'll see a daily chance for active weather through the weekend. Expect highs to stay unseasonably warm with a semi-stalled front across the Ohio River Valley. We'll stay in the upper 70s to low 80s through Sunday. A pattern change with high pressure taking over next week will usher in cooler, drier air and quiet weather.
Warm and Unsettled the Rest of the Week
Daily Storm Chance Starts Thursday
Posted at 3:49 AM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 03:49:57-04
Scattered showers and storms will fire up across the Bluegrass Thursday afternoon and we'll see a daily chance for active weather through the weekend. Expect highs to stay unseasonably warm with a semi-stalled front across the Ohio River Valley. We'll stay in the upper 70s to low 80s through Sunday. A pattern change with high pressure taking over next week will usher in cooler, drier air and quiet weather.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.