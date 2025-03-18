Warm And Windy Last Day Of Winter

We're going to enjoy a windy and warm final day of winter. Sunshine will be around early with increasing clouds ahead of a pretty strong cold front. Highs will get back into the low 70s with winds gusting 25-35 mph.

A strong cold front will arrive tomorrow night. We'll see rain arriving tomorrow evening along with some embedded thunderstorms. It's possible that a stronger storm may arrive as well, especially west of I-75.

On Thursday, which is the first day of spring, it will be significantly colder, with highs just in the 40s with another breezy day. We'll see a few lingering showers too.

