Warm and Windy with Lingering Showers Friday

Clouds, showers and isolated t-showers linger Friday, especially earlier in the day. It will be unseasonably warm and windy with highs in the upper 50s around 60°. Colder air wraps in overnight with lows dropping to the upper 30s as we dry out. Expect a chillier Saturday, mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. A wind shift and a strong south/southwest flow will send highs soaring into the low 60s to finish the weekend. We're in for a balmy Groundhog Day this year!