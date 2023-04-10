Warm And Wonderful

We've begun our quietest stretch of weather in quite a while, so sit back and enjoy! Tomorrow will start off seasonably brisk with most of our lows in the lower 40s. There will be some colder valleys that could drop into the upper 30s with a tinge of frost, but most of us won't have to deal with that.

With plenty of sunshine we'll finish seasonably warm with highs in the low and mid 70s. Which will be a bit warmer than today. That increasing warmth will continue pretty much every day this week and peaking on Thursday when we flirt with 80.

There will be minor rain chances late this week with our best rain chances coming on Sunday with our next cold front.

