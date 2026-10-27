Warm fall weather continues before rain returns Halloween Weekend

We are enjoying another beautiful fall afternoon across Central and Eastern Kentucky! After starting off on the cool side this morning, temperatures have rebounded nicely into the 70s, with a mixture of sunshine and clouds across the area.

The good news is that this stretch of pleasant fall weather isn't going anywhere just yet! We'll continue to see warm afternoons and dry conditions through the rest of the workweek before our next opportunity for rainfall arrives Halloween weekend.

Warm afternoons and cool mornings continue

Our weather pattern will remain fairly consistent over the next several days, with cool mornings followed by warmer afternoons.

Overnight lows will generally fall into the 40s and low 50s, while afternoon highs climb into the mid to upper 70s. A few locations could even approach 80 degrees Thursday and Friday!

We may notice a few more clouds moving across the region during the middle of the week, along with a slightly stronger breeze, but rain chances will remain near zero through Friday.

Patchy morning fog will also remain possible in our typically fog-prone valleys, especially near rivers, although Wednesday morning looks to be an exception.

Rain chances return Halloween Weekend

Our next opportunity for rainfall looks to arrive just in time for Halloween weekend.

Right now, most of Halloween on Saturday is looking dry, with temperatures remaining comfortable for any outdoor plans or trick-or-treating.

However, clouds will gradually increase throughout the day, with shower chances beginning to rise Saturday evening, especially across Southwestern Kentucky.

The best chance for widespread rainfall looks to arrive late Saturday night into Sunday morning, as a weather system moves into the Ohio Valley.

Rainfall amounts are expected to remain fairly light, with most locations potentially picking up around a tenth to four-tenths of an inch.

There is still some uncertainty surrounding the exact timing, but for now, Halloween activities during the day and early evening are looking pretty good!

More Rain Chances Possible Next Week

Our weekend weather system should gradually move out of the region by Sunday evening, but we may not be finished with the rain just yet.

Another weather system could bring additional showers and possibly a few thunderstorms during the first several days of November.

Temperatures will also begin trending cooler after Monday as our weather pattern becomes more active.

For now, enjoy the sunshine and warm fall temperatures because we've still got a few more beautiful days ahead before rain chances finally return!