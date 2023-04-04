Warm, Humid And Weather Aware

We're looking at another Severe Weather Aware Day on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has put central Kentucky in an Enhanced Risk of severe storms.

LEX 18

A Slight Risk exists in east and southeast Kentucky. A squall line will move through late tomorrow afternoon and evening with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. It's looking like all modes of severe weather and strong thunderstorms will be on the table, so expect the high wind threat, possible large hail, very heavy rain in addition to intense lightning. There will be the potential for twisting of the winds as well, so keep an information source handy.

LEX 18

A powerful area of low pressure moving through the Midwest is responsible for our severe weather threat. It's also creating strong winds throughout the day, even before that squall line arrives. With that, we also have a Wind Advisory as we'll see sustained wind around 25 mph with gusts going 40 to 50 again. It's less than Saturday, but still makes for a very windy day.

LEX 18

It'll be almost hot with highs tomorrow hitting the low and mid 80s. It'll also be a humid day, especially by April standards, giving a very early June feel to the day. That heat and humidity will be some of the fuel that could power the strong and severe storms.

LEX 18

Stay Weather Aware