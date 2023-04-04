Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Warm, Humid And Weather Aware

June Warmth And Spring Storms
44threat.jfif
Posted at 6:21 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 18:37:04-04

We're looking at another Severe Weather Aware Day on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has put central Kentucky in an Enhanced Risk of severe storms.

44risk.jfif

A Slight Risk exists in east and southeast Kentucky. A squall line will move through late tomorrow afternoon and evening with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. It's looking like all modes of severe weather and strong thunderstorms will be on the table, so expect the high wind threat, possible large hail, very heavy rain in addition to intense lightning. There will be the potential for twisting of the winds as well, so keep an information source handy.

44threat.jfif

A powerful area of low pressure moving through the Midwest is responsible for our severe weather threat. It's also creating strong winds throughout the day, even before that squall line arrives. With that, we also have a Wind Advisory as we'll see sustained wind around 25 mph with gusts going 40 to 50 again. It's less than Saturday, but still makes for a very windy day.

44wind.jfif

It'll be almost hot with highs tomorrow hitting the low and mid 80s. It'll also be a humid day, especially by April standards, giving a very early June feel to the day. That heat and humidity will be some of the fuel that could power the strong and severe storms.

44fcst.jfif

Stay Weather Aware

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community