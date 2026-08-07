Warm, Muggy and Active this Weekend

This weekend will be warm and muggy with a few showers and storms firing in the heat of the day Friday. Moisture continues to stream into the Commonwealth Saturday, funneled between a stalled front to our northwest and a big ridge of high pressure parked off the east coast. Watch for additional scattered showers and storms Saturday. While severe storms aren't expected, watch for gusty wind and heavy rain. The pattern finally settles down with above normal heat building early next week. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s this weekend and max out in the low 90s Monday and Tuesday.