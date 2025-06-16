Warm, Muggy and Unsettled through Midweek

We're stuck in a muggy and unsettled rut this week with scattered showers and storms likely Monday through midweek, highs in the low to mid 80s and muggy air blanketing the Commonwealth. As has been the case lately, our chance for severe weather is low, but watch for gusty wind and locally heavy rain. Coverage will peak Tuesday as low pressure pushes through with a few showers and storms lingering Wednesday. A cold front will clear out active weather this weekend, just in time for the summer solstice Friday. The first weekend of summer is coming in hot with high soaring to the upper 80s, low 90s!