Warm weather builds before showers and storms brings a big cooldown

We have once again seen some really great weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky for your Tuesday afternoon. Lots of sunshine has helped temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low 80s, and we'll continue to enjoy quiet weather through the rest of the evening.

Clear skies will stick with us tonight, with temperatures cooling back into the mid to upper 50s. A little patchy valley fog could develop overnight, but otherwise it will be a quiet night across the area.

Temperatures climb Wednesday

Wednesday will bring us another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine, but we'll start to turn up the temperatures.

Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s across much of the area, with some upper 80s possible farther south and west. That's the beginning of a brief warm-up that will take us well above average for the end of September.

Wednesday night will also be noticeably warmer, with lows only falling into the low 60s.

Near 90 degrees possible Thursday

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week as winds out of the southwest continue pumping warmer air into the region.

Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, with a few locations potentially touching the 90-degree mark. The best chance of reaching 90 will be across Western and Southern Kentucky, while Lexington is more likely to stay in the upper 80s.

We'll remain dry through much of Thursday before our next weather system begins moving into the region Thursday night.

Widespread rain arrives Thursday night

A slow-moving cold front will bring widespread showers into the area after midnight Thursday night, with rain continuing throughout much of Friday.

There will be plenty of moisture available with this system, meaning some of the showers could produce locally heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms are possible, but widespread clouds and rain should limit the amount of instability available for stronger storms.

Cooler and drier weather takes over this weekend

Rain chances will gradually decrease as the front pushes south. A few lingering showers will still be possible across Southern Kentucky Saturday and potentially into Sunday, but areas farther north have a better chance of drying out.

The biggest change will be our temperatures. Highs will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s this weekend, with overnight lows dropping into the low to mid 50s.

Even cooler air arrives next week

The cooldown continues into Monday, with afternoon highs into the low 70s across much of the area.

Monday night could bring some of the coolest temperatures we've seen so far this season. Lows could fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s across Northern Kentucky, with mid 40s farther south. Some patchy frost may even be possible in the coolest and most protected locations.