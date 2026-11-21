We are starting off our Saturday morning on a chilly note across Central and Eastern Kentucky, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. However, don't let the chilly start fool you because we're in for another beautiful and unseasonably warm November afternoon!

Plenty of sunshine will stick around through the first part of the day, with a few clouds potentially working their way into the region later this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s, putting us around 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year.

The nice weather will continue into Sunday before our next cold front brings a few showers and much colder temperatures just in time for Thanksgiving week.

Sunshine and 70s Continue Saturday

If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, Saturday is shaping up to be a great day to get outside!

After a chilly start to the morning, temperatures will quickly warm into the upper 60s and low 70s across much of Central and Eastern Kentucky.

We'll continue to see plenty of sunshine throughout the day, with a few passing clouds possible later this afternoon and evening.

Sunday will bring another mild afternoon, with highs once again reaching the upper 60s and near 70 degrees. Most of the day will remain dry, although clouds will gradually increase as our next weather system approaches.

Warm Weekend Ahead Before Rain and a Thanksgiving Week Cooldown

Showers Return Late Sunday Into Monday

Our next chance for rain arrives Sunday evening as a cold front begins pushing into Kentucky from the west.

A broken line of showers will move across the region Sunday night into early Monday morning. However, this system is not expected to bring much rainfall.

Locations farther west could pick up around a tenth of an inch of rain, while areas across the Bluegrass and farther east may only see a few hundredths of an inch. Some locations may see very little rainfall at all.

Winds could also become a little gusty as the front moves through, with gusts around 15 to 20 mph and a few isolated gusts approaching 30 mph.

By Monday morning, temperatures will have dropped into the upper 30s and 40s as colder air begins moving into the region.

Much Colder Weather Arrives for Thanksgiving Week

Once the cold front moves through, we'll notice a big change in our temperatures!

Monday afternoon highs will only reach the low to mid 50s, a noticeable difference compared to the 70-degree weather we've been enjoying over the weekend.

By Tuesday, temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 40s across much of Central and Eastern Kentucky.

Overnight lows will also turn much colder, falling into the upper 20s and low 30s.

This colder air is expected to stick around throughout much of Thanksgiving week, so you'll definitely want to keep those heavier jackets handy!