Warmer and Active this Weekend

We're trending significantly warmer this weekend but unsettled as well. The good news, even though multiple rounds of showers and storms are heading our way it won't be a washout. Expect significant breaks between rounds with above normal highs well into the 70s through the end of the weekend, possibly hitting 80° in spots Saturday and Sunday thanks to a gusty south/southwest wind. The best chance to see showers and a few storms will be along the warm front Friday night into Saturday morning and again Saturday night into Sunday morning (strong storms possible) as a cold front drops south and stalls near the Ohio River. With this somewhat stagnant pattern, we'll stay in the 70s with more showers and storms firing into early next week.