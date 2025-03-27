Warmer and Active to Wrap up the Week

We are warming up and getting active to wrap up the work week and head into the weekend. Expect a mostly cloudy Thursday with a round of scattered showers in the afternoon/evening with highs in the low to mid 60s. Showers and isolated t-storms are likely overnight as a warm front lifts north, they'll wind down Friday morning and we'll end up mostly cloudy and much warmer Friday afternoon with highs soaring into the 70s. Expect the 70s to hold on Saturday and Sunday with more showers and storms developing Saturday night into Sunday. Stay weather aware Sunday afternoon/night, we have the potential for strong to severe storms as a potent cold front tracks through.