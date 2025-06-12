Warmer and More Humid Thursday

We're warmer and muggier Thursday as a southerly wind gets established heading into the weekend. Expect partly sunny skies with above normal highs in the mid 80s. An upper low slowly spinning to our west will keep unsettled weather firing on and off all weekend, starting with a few late day showers and storms Friday. More widespread showers and storms are expected Saturday and Sunday. The good news, we're looking at a low severe storm threat. The bad news, heavy rain will be an issue. Abundant moisture and slow-moving storms could lead to localized flooding, especially later in the weekend after repeated rounds. If you're planning an outdoor BBQ for Father's Day, have a plan B ready to go.