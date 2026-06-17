Warmer and Muggier Midweek

A strong southwest wind kicks in midweek, and the heat and humidity will ramp back up. Expect partly sunny skies with highs soaring to the mid to upper 80s Wednesday, isolated late day showers and storms are possible, but most will stay dry. A weaking round of strong to severe storms will drop south overnight, eventually fizzling out. The best chance for a few storms capable of damaging wind gusts will stay north, closer to the Ohio River. That front stalls Thursday, and we'll see additional scattered showers and storms develop later in the day. Watch for damaging wind and locally heavy rain.