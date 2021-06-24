Warmer and Muggier Thursday

We're about to slide on back into summer weather with heat, humidity and eventually shower and storm chances rising this weekend. Thursday will end up mostly sunny and warmer with highs back in the mid 80s, right around average. A southerly wind will slowly crank up the mugginess, expect a couple of good pool days heading into the weekend. We'll stay in the mid 80s through early next week with a few late weekend showers and storms developing. More widespread showers and storms will fire up early next week and with a front trying to stall out across the Ohio Valley, watch for rounds of heavy rain over multiple days.