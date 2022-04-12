Warmer and Still Unsettled Tuesday

The front that stalled along the Ohio River and sparked that soaking round of showers and storms overnight lifts north as a warm front Tuesday and we'll soar into the 70s. Unfortunately we'll also see a chance for lingering scattered showers and a few t-showers but coverage will be much lower. Wednesday is still unseasonably warm but also trending toward a late day round of strong to severe storms (damaging wind & isolated tornadoes) with the highest threat over western counties. We're under a slight to marginal risk for severe storms midweek with an enhanced risk for western Kentucky. After the front it will cool down to close to average, Thursday's highs will drop back to the 60s. A little good news, we should have a quiet and dry start to the weekend with highs staying in the 60s.