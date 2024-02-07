Warmer and Warmer

Unseasonable warmth continues to dominate with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s Wednesday through Saturday. Enjoy it while you can! A few showers will fire up late Friday with a better rain chance Saturday and lingering showers late in the weekend. After low pressure exits east early next week we'll dry out and cool down with highs closer to normal (in the 40s) toward the middle of next week.
Posted at 3:41 AM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 03:41:19-05
