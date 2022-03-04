Warmer and Wetter this Weekend

We're starting off the weekend on the right note, mostly to partly sunny skies Friday and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Saturday will crank up the wind and the warmth as a strong S/SW flow gets established. Watch for 25-35 mph gusts that will drive highs 20° to 25° above average, into the mid 70s. Lexington's record high Saturday is 78° set in 1983. Moisture will also ramp up and we'll end the weekend with showers and t-showers likely Sunday. A cold front will extend wet and unsettled weather into Monday. Watch for strong storms and heavy rain.