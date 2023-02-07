Warmer and Windier Tuesday

Active weather is on the way midweek with cloud cover increasing as well as the temperature. We'll end up partly to mostly cloudy with highs soaring well above normal, into the low to mid 60s Tuesday thanks to a gusty southwest wind. A few late day showers will be possible, especially over northern counties. Wednesday will be mild and windy with highs in the upper 50s but a better chance for showers later in the day. Our most widespread rain chance develops overnight into Thursday morning. Showers and isolated t-showers will fade later in the day Thursday as a cold front sweeps east. Colder air follows, scattered rain to snow showers will be possible Friday night into Saturday.