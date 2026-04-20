Warmer days are ahead for the workweek

Happy Monday! We started the workweek with temperatures in the upper 30s, and by the afternoon, they were in the upper 50s. Monday evening will be another cool night, with temperatures dropping to the upper 30s again. Some of us may see patchy frost on Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be much warmer, with highs in the mid-70s under a mostly sunny sky. Our rain chances stay isolated for Wednesday as a weak front tries to reach the Bluegrass. We may see a couple of showers early in the morning if they manage to get through the dry air. Rain chances increase by Friday as an active pattern moves into the region, bringing showers and storms for the weekend.